Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Pelangio Exploration Inc. (CVE:PX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.20. Pelangio Exploration shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 12,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Ghana. It holds a 100% interests in the Obuasi property covering approximately 264 square kilometers; Manfo property covering approximately 100 square kilometers; and Akroma property covering approximately 159 square kilometers located in Ghana.

