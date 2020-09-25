Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is ($0.10). Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($6.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.64) to ($6.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Penn National Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. The stock had a trading volume of 662,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 228.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

