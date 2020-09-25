Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $59.75 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PENN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Penn National Gaming to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.15.

PENN stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $76.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,288.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

