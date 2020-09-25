PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -381.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Shares of PMT opened at $15.85 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.05 and a beta of 1.05.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

