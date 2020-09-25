Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,010 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

