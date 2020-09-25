Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 10,010 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$3.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (TSE:PMT)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy in Canada. It produces heavy oil, liquids-rich natural gas, shallow gas, and bitumen. The company has liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy oil and shallow natural gas assets in eastern Alberta; and undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta.

