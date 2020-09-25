Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45,158.10

Personal Assets Trust PLC (LON:PNL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45,158.10 and traded as high as $45,420.00. Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at $45,200.00, with a volume of 4,845 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of £451.59 and a 200 day moving average of £436.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In related news, insider Robin John Angus acquired 3 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £451.64 ($590.15) per share, with a total value of £1,354.92 ($1,770.44).

About Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

