Peter Bradford Buys 25,000 Shares of Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Stock

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) insider Peter Bradford bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.27 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,750.00 ($76,250.00).

Peter Bradford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Peter Bradford purchased 25,000 shares of Independence Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.31 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$107,750.00 ($76,964.29).

On Friday, September 18th, Peter Bradford acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.59 ($3.28) per share, with a total value of A$229,650.00 ($164,035.71).

On Thursday, July 9th, Peter Bradford 227,254 shares of Independence Group stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$4.54 and a 200-day moving average of A$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Independence Group’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

