PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. PetIQ reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PETQ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 7.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 2.9% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

PETQ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.11. 13,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,882. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $881.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.43.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

