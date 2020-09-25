Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

PHNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) on Thursday, hitting GBX 687.20 ($8.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,948. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 6.91 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 696.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 636.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.03%.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.