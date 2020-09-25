Pillar 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,098.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $14,098.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $506.58 or 0.04754324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009377 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00059625 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

