PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 423,733 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
