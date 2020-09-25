PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $5.50. PIMCO High Income Fund shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 423,733 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 190,872 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

