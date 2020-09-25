Pirate Chain Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.96 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $9.96 million and $50,487.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00041146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00095778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00228976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.01459917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00200789 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain launched on August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 168,242,748 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

