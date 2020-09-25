PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0112 on Major Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $417,960.73 and $161,249.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL token can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,747.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.74 or 0.02016615 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00677970 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012708 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About PIXEL

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

