PIXEL Price Tops $0.0111 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. PIXEL has a market cap of $414,214.92 and approximately $116,635.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,739.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.50 or 0.02016023 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.58 or 0.00666567 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00012696 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000606 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

