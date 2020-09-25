Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will announce sales of $5.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $8.77 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $7.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year sales of $22.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $29.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $20.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.74 billion to $35.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.63 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAA shares. ValuEngine cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 127,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,419,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $21.21.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

