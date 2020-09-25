Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.20. Polar Power shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 80,533 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 6.11.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 60.85% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Polar Power stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Polar Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

