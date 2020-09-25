Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Polarityte alerts:

Polarityte stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62. Polarityte has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polarityte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

Read More: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.