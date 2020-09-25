Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and traded as high as $18.15. Pollard Banknote shares last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5,356 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.68 million and a PE ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.90.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and gaming products and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. The Lotteries and Charitable Gaming segment manufactures instant tickets and related products.

