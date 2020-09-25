PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) PT Raised to $40.00

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded PPD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PPD from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Get PPD alerts:

Shares of PPD opened at $32.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion and a PE ratio of 33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, insider Ronald E. Garrow sold 9,500 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $324,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Glen Donovan sold 2,833 shares of PPD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $98,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,786,316 shares of company stock valued at $337,506,003.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.