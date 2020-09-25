Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 3,292 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Progressive stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.49. 71,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

