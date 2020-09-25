Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Insider Steven Broz Sells 3,292 Shares

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Progressive stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.49. 71,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.42. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $97.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after acquiring an additional 733,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after buying an additional 7,890,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Progressive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after buying an additional 787,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $841,357,000 after buying an additional 969,841 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
