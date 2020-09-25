Prometeus Trading Up 38.4% This Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.98 or 0.00027858 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded up 38.4% against the dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00229201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.01462994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00200943 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

