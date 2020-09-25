ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.18

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and traded as high as $43.77. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $42.86, with a volume of 1,732,535 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter worth about $997,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $910,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

