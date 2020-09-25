ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $130.12

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.12 and traded as low as $121.02. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $121.08, with a volume of 1,286 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 267.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Health Care in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 48.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 137.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

