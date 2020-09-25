ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Stock Price Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $68.08

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and traded as low as $66.47. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology shares last traded at $66.60, with a volume of 66,157 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

