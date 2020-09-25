Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.
NYSE PRLB opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.84.
In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 99.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.
