Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

NYSE PRLB opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.02. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $3,020,123 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 99.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

