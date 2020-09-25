PTON (PTON) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last seven days, PTON has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. PTON has a total market capitalization of $158,570.22 and approximately $34.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00101538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00229418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.01451500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00201531 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

