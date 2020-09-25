PUBLISH (NEWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182,070.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.08 million and $182,070.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00227157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00091281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.01458362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00204143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000679 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

