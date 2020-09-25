Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. ValuEngine cut Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 679.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 82,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 90.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 926,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 11,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,179. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

