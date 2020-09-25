QASH (QASH) Reaches One Day Volume of $223,537.00

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. QASH has a total market cap of $14.01 million and $223,537.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last seven days, QASH has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00228321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00092206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.29 or 0.01459471 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00198766 BTC.

About QASH

QASH was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Huobi, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

