QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.83.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

