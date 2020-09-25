QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. QEP Resources reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). QEP Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.73 million.

QEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QEP Resources from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners started coverage on QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QEP Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $43,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,374,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. QEP Resources has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $227.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 4.83.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QEP Resources (QEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.