QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Receives GBX 332 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 332 ($4.34).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QQ shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 303 ($3.96) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 258.40 ($3.38). The company had a trading volume of 680,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 287.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 301.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 13.78. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15).

In related news, insider Steve Wadey sold 149,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £459,769.34 ($600,770.08). Also, insider Susan Searle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, for a total transaction of £30,200 ($39,461.65). Insiders purchased a total of 10,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,871 over the last ninety days.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

