Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,098 shares of company stock worth $3,534,548 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,820. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.82. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.