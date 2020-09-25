Quant (QNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.43 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Quant token can currently be bought for approximately $8.48 or 0.00078932 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market cap of $102.43 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009445 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001349 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042728 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00110680 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009223 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.