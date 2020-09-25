Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Liqui and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $9.01 million and $220,913.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00048294 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006161 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029659 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022309 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000412 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 72,186,455 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

