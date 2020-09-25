Quark Price Down 2.7% This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Quark has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000361 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 266,491,789 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

