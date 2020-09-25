QuickX Protocol (QCX) Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and $235,840.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006179 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.30 or 0.04746858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002140 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

