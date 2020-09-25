Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) is Birchview Capital LP’s 4th Largest Position

Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quidel accounts for about 6.9% of Birchview Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Quidel worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quidel by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 9.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 239.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50,742 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 176.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Quidel by 171.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QDEL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

Quidel stock traded up $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.54.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $595,658.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

