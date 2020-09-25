Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Sells C$16,400.00 in Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$16,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at C$41,970.

Shares of CVE:QIS opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.08. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

QIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.