Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren’s shares have increased in the past three months. The company has reopened majority of its stores across all regions, which are witnessing positive trends. It expects improved trends at reopened stores to provide some cushion to its top line in the near term. Additionally, its solid online performance, driven by strong online capabilities like BOPUS and curbside pickup, bodes well. The company is likely to continue investing in digital partnerships and capabilities in the near term. Moreover, the recently accelerated Next Great Chapter plan bodes well. However, the company’s top and bottom lines declined year over year in first-quarter fiscal 2021 due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, which is expected to continue in second quarter and fiscal 2021. Elevated operating expenses and adverse currency rates remain headwinds.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.47.

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. 8,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $128.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.