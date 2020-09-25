Rankingball Gold Market Cap Hits $1.46 Million (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. During the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00041839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00098843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00229203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.01465774 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile