Rapids (RPD) Hits One Day Volume of $9,910.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $9,910.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rapids has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapids token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00229201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.01462994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00200943 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.