RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.91. 838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $18,756,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,300 shares of company stock worth $194,801 and have sold 614,000 shares worth $18,922,850. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

