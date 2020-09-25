Rate3 (RTE) Market Cap Achieves $464,189.53

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Rate3 has a total market capitalization of $464,189.53 and approximately $148,733.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Coinrail.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043504 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.07 or 0.04699769 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00059366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033795 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, Hotbit, FCoin, IDEX, ABCC, BitForex, HADAX, Ethfinex and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.