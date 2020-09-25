Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.
NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $5.92 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
