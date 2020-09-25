Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Rattler Midstream in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $5.92 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 192.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

