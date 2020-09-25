Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.79.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 4.51. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.88 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTLR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 31.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rattler Midstream by 14.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

