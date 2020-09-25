Ravencoin Trading 11.5% Lower This Week (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $102.75 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ravencoin

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,117,090,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Nanex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, QBTC, Bittrex, Graviex, IDCM and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

