Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AOT stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 million and a PE ratio of -25.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.40.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

