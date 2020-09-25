Raymond James Analysts Give Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) a C$1.75 Price Target

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) received a C$1.75 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.87% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of AOT stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.42 million and a PE ratio of -25.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.19. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.37 and a 12 month high of C$1.40.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
