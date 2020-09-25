Raymond James Analysts Give Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) a C$8.75 Price Target

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) has been given a C$8.75 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 45.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLN. Canaccord Genuity set a C$7.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

BLN stock remained flat at $C$6.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.85. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$8.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline Safety will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

