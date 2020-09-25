Raymond James Analysts Give Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) a C$19.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$19.50 price target on Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TGZ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Teranga Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:TGZ opened at C$13.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66. Teranga Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.80. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -383.06.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teranga Gold

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.